Burglary suspect killed in NW Harris County crash during chase with security officer

@HCSOTexas units were responding to the 300 blk of Lantana Heights near Clay Rd, where it was reported that a security officer was chasing a possible burglary suspect. The suspect’s car collided head-on with another car at Greenhouse & Cypress N Houston with the suspect being pic.twitter.com/PLpzQsplBl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 31, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect died in a major crash Sunday morning after they were being chased by a security officer in northwest Harris County, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Cypress North Houston Road.It began around 6:20 a.m. several miles away in the 300 block of Lantana Heights when the security officer encountered the suspect, according the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The security officer told deputies he encountered someone who was possibly breaking into a business and began to chase them. Several miles to the northeast as deputies were responding, the suspect ran a red light at the Greenhouse Road intersection with Cypress North Houston road, hitting another vehicle, investigators said.The impact of the collision threw the suspect from the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.The driver of the other vehicle was able to walk away from the crash, according to deputies.