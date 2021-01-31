Burglary suspect killed in NW Harris County crash during chase with security officer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect died in a major crash Sunday morning after they were being chased by a security officer in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Cypress North Houston Road.

It began around 6:20 a.m. several miles away in the 300 block of Lantana Heights when the security officer encountered the suspect, according the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The security officer told deputies he encountered someone who was possibly breaking into a business and began to chase them. Several miles to the northeast as deputies were responding, the suspect ran a red light at the Greenhouse Road intersection with Cypress North Houston road, hitting another vehicle, investigators said.

The impact of the collision threw the suspect from the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

The driver of the other vehicle was able to walk away from the crash, according to deputies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyburglaryfatal crashshootingsecuritytraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
E. Houston police chase ends in crash, suspect shoots at officers
Officer hurt when driver slams into HPD cruiser on SW Freeway
Winds remain after front passes through SE Texas
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Jan. 31
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Show More
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down LA site
Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter after family receives threats
500K COVID-19 vaccine doses vaccine head to Texas
Some rural Texans are driving hundreds of miles for vaccine
US pauses plan to give COVID vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners
More TOP STORIES News