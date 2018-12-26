Burglars targeted T-Mobile store on Christmas night

Deputies say four men were helping themselves to thousands of dollars in iPhones.The burglary happened Christmas night at a T-Mobile store in the 12100 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in north Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Kendrick Grant, 23; Tezmon Ross, 25; Marquis Rashad Jones, 26; and Isaiah Anthony Johnson, 25, used a sledgehammer to break through the wall of the T-Mobile store.Deputies say they took more than 20 iPhone Xs.They were caught during a traffic stop. A black duffel bag that contained the stolen iPhones was found.Bolt cutters, a saw and a sledgehammer were also found inside the trunk of the vehicle.The men's clothes and tools were covered in concrete dust from the burglary.Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted the state jail felony charge of burglary of a building, and for causing nearly $7,000 worth of damage to the building and interior.