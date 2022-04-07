Arts & Entertainment

Houston hip-hop legend Bun B beefs up California's hippest festival with his beloved burgers

By ERIC SANDLER WITH CULTUREMAP
HOUSTON, Texas -- Bun B may not be listed as a performer at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but the Houston hip hop legend will have a presence at the eclectic event. The musician's Trill Burgers pop-up will be serving at both weekends of the festival, which takes place in Indio, California April 15-17 and 22-24.

First introduced at the 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, Trill Burgers serves a smash burger that's cooked on a griddle to get crispy edges and melty cheese. Coachella attendees will be able to order the traditional OG with Trill sauce, the Grilled Onion burger, and a vegan burger made with Beyond meat and vegan cheese.
"Trill Burgers is excited about the opportunity to present our food at Coachella this year," Bun B said in a statement. "We expect a large influx of people coming back to festivals, as we saw for the Rodeo. And we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to present the best burgers in the world at one of the biggest music festivals in the world. So pull and tap in with Trill Burgers."

