SkyEye video shows crews battling 2-alarm building fire in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire crews are working to put out a fire at a facility on the city's southwest side Thursday morning.

The Houston Fire Department said it was responding to 2910 Holmes Road after reports of a building on fire.

HFD said the call upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, but no injuries were reported.

SkyEye flew over what appeared to be a burning auto parts facility, where crews could be seen battling what was left of the fire.

It is unknown what may have caused the fire.

