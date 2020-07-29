Buffalo Soldiers National Museum asking to find suspect who defaced building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum near Midtown are calling for the suspects who vandalized their building to be caught.

According to a post on the museum's Facebook page, the side of the museum was "defaced with what appears to be a swastika symbol and a statement that reads, 'Sucks Democratic Party.'"

The incident happened Tuesday during National Buffalo Soldier Day, a day that celebrates the contributions of African American men who fought and died for the U.S.

"For 19 years we have educated the Houston, surrounding communities and the world with the stories of African American men and women who sacrifice their lives in defense of America- we have never dealt with such disrespect, hate and racism," the museum's post read.

