HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Like most wedding photographers these days, the shutter clicks from Bryan Anderson's camera have been rather silent due to the Covid-19 crisis. With brides and grooms postponing their spring wedding dates, Anderson hasn't been that busy. With the unexpected downtime, he came up with a creative and unique way to give back to medical personnel and first responders, that have been on the front lines. It's called First Responders, Texas Strong.
"I'm a wedding photographer and I do head shots. With all of that gone to the side because nobody is obviously having their wedding, it gave me the chance to see and get out there and help out the 1st responders for free" Anderson said.
He has worked with 12 different counties and 3 cities on the project. Anderson told us a few years back he was rescued by Life Flight after getting into an automotive accident. Since then, he has always kept these brave men and women on his mind and in his heart. That's why he came up with the project, to simply show his appreciation for everyone that keeps our communities safe.
His latest photo shoot included Nassau Bay, Webster and surrounding areas. Anderson staged the backdrop of emergency vehicles in front of the shuttle exhibit at Space Center Houston.
"What better scene than to have the shuttle behind where everyone body will know exactly where it's at. It's my only gift that I could give back to the 1st responders because they do so much for us" Anderson said.
To view all of the photos in the 'First Responders, Texas Strong' project, visit www.bryanandersonphoto.com.
Friendswood photographer giving back to first responders with professional photo shoots
