A mother and daughter are both home from the hospital after a brutal attack. The mother says she is now scared to go to her Friendly Road home on the northeast side of Houston.

Leticia Trujillo helps get her children off on the bus every morning, but Monday a good deed turned into a horrific situation.

Trujillo says the man seen on video in front of her house asked if he could have a bottle of water. As she got him one, he followed her into the garage and then attacked her.

She says he hit her with something he pulled from behind him. The suspect then went into their house and took money.

He also attacked Leticia's 16-year-old daughter, Lorena, bruising her face inside the home. Trujillo has several broken bones in her face that required surgery.

The mother and daughter said it's not just their physical injuries they are coping with, but the emotional trauma of the attack.

They hope someone will recognize the man in the video and help them find justice.
