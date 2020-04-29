Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Hundreds crowd NYC streets for rabbi's funeral, sparking outrage from mayor

NEW YORK -- Hundreds took to the streets Tuesday for a Brooklyn rabbi's funeral, prompting New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to call out the chaotic scene as "absolutely unacceptable."

Video shows hundreds of people ignoring social distancing guidelines and jamming together in the streets for the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Mertz, who reportedly died from coronavirus complications. New York City guidelines require individuals outside of their homes to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others or face a maximum $1,000 fine during the coronavirus crisis.

In a series of angry tweets, de Blasio said this type of gathering would not be tolerated and the time for warnings has passed.

"My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," one tweet read.




The mayor also ordered the New York City Police Department to issue summonses or arrest those in large groups. No one at Tuesday's funeral was ticketed or arrested, local media reported.

De Blasio is facing some backlash from his tweets, which have been criticized for singling out the city's Jewish population

"Generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews. This erodes the very unity our city needs now more than ever," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklyncoronavirusrabbifuneraljewishu.s. & worldmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fort Bend County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
Mayor Turner lays out plan to help homeless during pandemic
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power out for thousands across Houston
Strong winds possible after morning storms
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Harris County toll roads no longer free starting today
Houston Food Bank prepares for another massive giveaway
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
COVID-19 testing delayed until noon due to severe weather
Show More
21-year-old's body found buried 1 year after going missing
5-year-old dies after being found in apartment complex pool
Lakers return $4.6M loan in deference to small businesses
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
ABC13's Morning News for April 29, 2020
More TOP STORIES News