Houston Zoo's beer-themed bash brews up a wild return this fall

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most popular draws at Houston's most beloved wildlife attractions is back for fall fun for beer and animal lovers. Brew at the Zoo, a showcase of local breweries on Houston Zoo grounds, returns Friday, Sept. 16, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with last call at 9:30 p.m.

The annual event draws some of the most favorite of Bayou City and Texas beers. Participating breweries include Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Karbach, Eureka Heights, No Label, 8th Wonder, SpindleTap Brewery, Galveston Island Brewing, and Tupps Brewery.

While visitors sip, they're invited to play games like skee-ball, electronic darts, foosball, and pool in the game room. Other fun includes a spin on the carousel, fun photo ops and more zoo activities. Unique animal encounters (always an IG post favorite), live music, and a live ice carving experience round out the night.

