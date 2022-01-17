Supply chain issues have caused a delay in new construction for the Houston Zoo's Galápagos Islands

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo announced its Keeping Our World Wild Centennial Capital campaign in April 2018, in celebration of its 100-year anniversary.
The project will bring Humboldt penguins to Houston, which has left suspenseful excitement for Houstonians.
The construction's six-year, multi-phase plan across the 55-acre site will hold the new Galápagos Islands exhibit making it the largest initiative of the zoo.
According to the zoo, supply chain issues have delayed plans to open in early 2023. Key construction materials like acrylic viewing panels for the state-of-the-art sea lion habitat, have created unexpected delays.
"We're disappointed that the project has been delayed, but we know we're not alone in experiencing supply chain problems," said Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke. "Our commitment to conservation in the Galápagos Islands, our animal residents, and our guests here in Houston remain unwavering. A short delay in our exhibit opening will not deter us from our mission of connecting communities to animals, inspiring action to save wildlife."
According to the zoo's news release, this is the first major exhibit of its kind to showcase the remarkable wildlife of the legendary island chain, the Houston Zoo's Galápagos Islands will immerse guests in an environment evoking the archipelago's unique landscapes and oceanic habitats and highlight how to protect it for the future.
The exhibit will exemplify the wonders of unique species, the delicate balance of ecosystems, or the pressing need for conservation action more than the Galápagos. With sea lions, giant tortoises, sharks, and Humboldt penguins, Galápagos Islands at the Houston Zoo will add an extraordinary immersive experience to Houston's world-class zoo, says the release.
