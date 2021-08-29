Brazoria County's population has increased by 18%, seeing largest increase in multiracial residents

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- Brazoria County followed national and state trends in demographic changes and total population growth overall, the 2020 U.S. census showed.Census data showed the county's total population increased by 58,865 people from 313,166 in 2010 to 372,031 in 2020, about an 18.8% increase. The population group that saw the biggest jump was those who identify as two or more races, which increased by 568.5% in the past decade from 8,247 people in 2010 to 55,133 in 2020, according to census data.Brazoria County saw a 13.3% decrease in the population identifying as white alone, but all other groups identified by the 2020 U.S. census increased from 2010, according to census data.Brazoria County's Asian population ranked seventh in Texas. Those who identified as Asian only in the census accounted for 26,592 people in the county, which is 7.1% of the county's population. The county ranked 34th in the state for its Black and African American population.In Brazoria County, those who identified as Black and African-American accounted for 55,176 people, which is 14.8% of the county's population.Brazoria County's population of Hispanic and Latino origin also increased within the decade from 86,643 in 2010 to 115,202 in 2020, a 33% increase, according to census data.In the state, the population increased from 25.14 million in 2010 to 29.14 million in 2020. Nationwide, the population increased from 308.7 million in 2010 to 331.4 million in 2020.