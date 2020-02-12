Houston man accused of stalking and tying up rape victims in custody

ARRESTED: Following an anonymous tip to @CrimeStopHOU, suspected serial rapist Brandon Carter was arrested without incident at a Spring apartment about 10:30 a.m. today by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. We will provide an updated photo when it is available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 12, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of being a serial rapist who is responsible for multiple attacks over the past year was arrested by authorities Wednesday morning.Brandon Jay Carter, 28, was arrested at a Spring apartment around 10:30 a.m. by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, according to Houston police.Carter is charged with felony aggravated sexual assault and credit/debit card abuse.Police said during a press conference Tuesday that he's linked to at least three cases: two in Greenspoint and one in west Houston along Richmond and the Beltway."Nah, he ain't no rapist," said Carter's dad Michael, when ABC13 found him in his home. "I don't think so. I don't know what's on people's mind."The elder Carter says he has not spoken to his son in two months, since kicking him out of the house for a disagreement."I'm angry a little bit, that's my son. If you had a child they were looking for, you'd be angry too, wouldn't you?"Investigators believe Carter stalked his female victims and broke into their apartment at night while they're asleep or he approached them armed with a pistol as they're entering or leaving their home.Police say that, after Carter threatened the women, he bound them with zip ties and made sure they couldn't see anything by blindfolding them and then, sexually assaulted them."This is a bad guy," said HPD Special Victims Commander David Angelo. "Using a weapon to break into women's apartments, tie them up and sexually assault them, he's a bad guy."Court records show Carter allegedly made his victims shower before and after the assaults. In one case where he forced a woman to have oral sex, he allegedly made her brush her teeth after. This was all an effort, police believe, to avoid leaving DNA evidence.In the case in west Houston, detectives say Carter stalked his victim and forced her back into her apartment at gunpoint as she was leaving for work. Police say he then made her cover her head and even stole items from her apartment and used her debit card.Here are the list of incidents that HPD has linked to Carter:April 2019: arrested for outstanding traffic tickets and trespassing at the 15000 of Richmond.June 2019: suspected sexual assault at 13000 North Borough.Dec. 2019: suspected sexual assault at 300 Benmar.Jan. 2020: suspected sexual assault at 9900 Richmond. Credit card abuse charges for using stolen debit card on Greens Road.Carter was known to have lived in the Greenspoint area and had been known to stay in motels with friends.Authorities say the victims are Hispanic and black women who range in age from 20 to 42.