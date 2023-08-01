A deputy was escorting the 20-year-old suspect into the substation when the man got away and ran off into a wooded area, authorities say. The sheriff's office just released a photo of him.

Harris County deputies searching for man they say slipped out of handcuffs, escaped custody in Katy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was taken into custody a couple of hours before he ran off from a substation in Katy on Monday as deputies were trying to take him inside.

"I've got some of his clothing items here behind the jail. You may want to run your dog on those first," officials could be heard saying over scanners as they searched for the man.

Harris County deputies were called at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Wigmaker Drive. When they arrived, deputies took 20-year-old Braden Findley into custody for violating a protective order and retaliation.

By about 4:45 p.m., the sheriff's office says a deputy was trying to take him inside the substation when he got away and ran off into a wooded area.

"He manipulated the handcuff during transport somehow. Once a deputy was attempting to transfer him inside jail, he was able to escape the deputy's custody. That's what we know at this time," Major E.B. Dean with the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office released a photo of Findley on Tuesday.

Deputies closed down roads and used helicopters, K-9s, and infrared cameras to try to track down the suspect.

Authorities have been looking for Findley around Bear Creek Park.

The suspect does have a criminal history as he's facing charges from May that have to do with domestic violence.

The sheriff's office has not advised people to stay inside their homes. They say they don't think he's a threat to the public and say he isn't armed.

