Ready for a summer thriller? New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor takes us inside 'Black Ice'

New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor is out with the 20th novel in his Scot Harvath espionage series, "Black Ice."

On the eve of the book's launch, Thor spoke with anchor Tom Abrahams about his new effort, the challenges of COVID, his connections with his readers and his writing process.

You can watch the entire interview with Abrahams and Thor in the video player above.



Bestselling author Brad Thor is back with his latest page-turning novel, "Black Ice." The book drops on Tuesday, July 20.



Because of the pandemic, Thor's book tour in 2020 went virtual. He is doing the same with his book tour this summer.

He'll appear at bookstores around the country via live chats to promote the book's launch. He expects in 2022 to meet with fans in person to share the next adventure.

Thor says longtime fans of the series will enjoy the surprises in this new book, "Black Ice," and new fans can start the series in any order.



