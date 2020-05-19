community strong

Scouts BSA Troop 11's 100-year history started after pandemic

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- One of the oldest Boy Scout troops in Texas, Troop 11, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The troop originally formed in 1914 as the eleventh Boy Scout troop in the Houston area and produced Houston's first Eagle Scout in 1918. But the troop was forced to disband after a few years because of a pandemic.

"The first period of charter ended as a result of the Spanish Flu epidemic and the need at that time for the City of Houston to stop public gatherings," said Troop 11 Scoutmaster Chris Bryant.

In 1920, Troop 11 was rechartered by First Presbyterian Church. Now, a century later, the troop is again facing a pandemic, but this time they are staying together through virtual meetings and are even finding ways to give back.

ABC13 caught up with the members of Troop 11 in the video above to see how they're keeping their scouting traditions alive, even amid the COVID-19 crisis.
