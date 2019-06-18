Boy found wandering alone in northeast Harris County barefoot, crying for mother

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a young child was found by a stranger running down a street in northeast Houston.

According to neighbors, the boy was seen walking down Brownie Campbell Road near Beltway 8 alone, without shoes on, and crying for his mother.

That was until Maria Briones, who lives in the neighborhood, saw him, picked him up and called deputies.

"You couldn't see nothing in the road," said Briones. "He was just pouring out crying."

Briones said she was on her way home Sunday night when a neighbor waved her down after seeing the young child wandering alone.

She said she picked up the boy and took him to a neighbor's home where they called sheriff's deputies.

"The only thing I could think of is somebody dropped him on the middle of the road because this isn't a busy road," she said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they're working on getting more information on the child's identity.

It's unclear where the child's parents were at the time he was found.

There is no word of any criminal charges at this time.

RELATED: 4-year-old girl found wandering alone at 3 a.m. after breaking window: Father

EMBED More News Videos

5-year-old girl found wandering alone reunited with father.



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchildrenmissing boymissing childrengood samaritanchild neglectchild rescuechild rescuedchild care
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News