4-year-old injured in accidental shooting on Houston's southside, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother accidentally shot her 4-year-old son after carelessly tossing her purse Tuesday night, according to Houston Police.It happened on Houston's southside on Amos Street near Scott around 9:15 p.m.Police said the boy's mother tossed her purse onto a couch in the living room when she heard a "bang." That's when the mom noticed her son had been shot in the hip.The boy was rushed to the Texas Children's Hospital and authorities said he is expected to survive.Police said no one has been charged or arrested.So, if you have a gun in the house, let this serve as a reminder to be careful with it.