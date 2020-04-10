Get your best bikini backside with these simple exercises

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- You can turn a flabby behind into a bodybuilder backside with these simple exercises at home.Equipment: Smith machineSets: 4Reps: 20Resistance: 95 pounds (If at home, use body weight)Description/Tip: Be sure your knee doesn't come over your toesEquipment: Body weightSets: 4Reps: 25Description/tip: Land softly on heels and fire the jump from the glutes while using arms to create momentum.Equipment: BodyweightSets: 4Reps: 20Resistance: More advanced - carry dumbbellsDescription/tip: As you step out, keep your hips back so knees are not over your tees as you lunge down.Equipment: BodyweightSets: 4Reps: 20Description/tip: Keep hips back as you jump up so you do not allow knees to go over your toes.Equipment: Smith machineSets: 4Reps: 20Resistance: 95 pounds (If at home, use body weight)Description/tip: Keep feet wide and toes pointed outEquipment: NoneSets: 4Reps: 20Description/tip: Keep core tight, stay on balls of feet