Health & Fitness

Get your best bikini backside with these simple exercises

By

1 / 5

KTRK Photo
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- You can turn a flabby behind into a bodybuilder backside with these simple exercises at home.

Squats

Equipment: Smith machine
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Resistance: 95 pounds (If at home, use body weight)
Description/Tip: Be sure your knee doesn't come over your toes

Squat Jump
Equipment: Body weight
Sets: 4
Reps: 25
Description/tip: Land softly on heels and fire the jump from the glutes while using arms to create momentum.

Walking Lunges

Equipment: Bodyweight
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Resistance: More advanced - carry dumbbells
Description/tip: As you step out, keep your hips back so knees are not over your tees as you lunge down.

Split Squat Jump
Equipment: Bodyweight
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Description/tip: Keep hips back as you jump up so you do not allow knees to go over your toes.

Sumo Squats

Equipment: Smith machine
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Resistance: 95 pounds (If at home, use body weight)
Description/tip: Keep feet wide and toes pointed out

Jumping Jacks
Equipment: None
Sets: 4
Reps: 20
Description/tip: Keep core tight, stay on balls of feet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthcheckexerciseworkoutstretch your dollarwomen's health
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Booty workout before and after photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News