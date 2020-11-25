BODY WORLDS Exhibition is back at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life at the Houston Museum of Natural Science delivers a breathtaking encounter with the inner workings of the human body and shows the effects of poor health, good health and lifestyle choices. In addition to showcasing the wonders of human development, the 100+ preserved human specimens, the exhibit also includes an exploration of the sight and vision of artists Claude Monet and Edgar Degas, who suffered from cataracts and retinal eye disease and a feature on findings from geographic clusters, all including whole-body plastinates - demonstrate the complexity, resilience and vulnerability of the human body in distress, disease and optimal health.
In the exhibition, designed by BODY WORLDS' creative and conceptual designer, Dr. Angelina Whalley, visitors follow the human body through the span of time and learn about the latest findings in anatomy, longevity and health. "This special exhibition puts health and wellbeing front and center," said HMNS Curator of Anthropology Dr. Dirk VanTuerenhout. "Real remains of fellow humans, all of whom donated their bodies during their lifetimes, are on display. Plastinated organs, bones, joints and nerve networks, healthy and unhealthy, provide all visitors with a reality check and serve as a reminder to all to stay as healthy as possible, especially relevant now when health is on everyone's mind."
All specimens presented are preserved through Plastination, an advanced scientific technique invented by pioneering anatomist Dr. Gunther von Hagens, which allows specimens to be preserved indefinitely for educational purposes in teaching institutions as well as exhibitions. Dr. von Hagens' BODY WORLDS exhibitions stem from a body donation program established in the early 1980s that is managed by the Institute for Plastination.
Ticket Information:
Admission to BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life is $15 for members; $30 for adults; $21 for children and seniors (60+). All tickets are for timed entry and include admission to permanent exhibit halls.
BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life is on display Oct. 17, 2020 - May 31, 2021. Non-members can purchase tickets here. Guests can purchase tickets online at www.hmns.org or in person at the HMNS Box Office or kiosks.
The Houston Museum of Natural Science (located at 5555 Hermann Park Drive) is one of the nation's most-heavily attended museums and is a centerpiece of the Houston Museum District. With four floors of permanent exhibit halls, including the Wortham Giant Screen Theatre, Cockrell Butterfly Center, Burke Baker Planetarium and George Observatory, and as host to world-class and ever-changing touring exhibitions, the Houston Museum has something to delight every age group.
BODY WORLDS Exhibition is back at the Houston Museum of Natural Science
HOUSTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE
