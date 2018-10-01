EQUUSEARCH

Body of missing 21-year-old man in Richmond found, Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office confirms

EMBED </>More Videos

TX Equusearch joins authorities and family in search of missing 21-year-old man in the military

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
The search for a 21-year-old missing man in Richmond has come to a close as authorities announced his body was found Monday.



Jeremy Arceo, 21, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Deputies say Arceo was last seen at the 16300 block of Mellow Oaks Lane in the Richmond area.

Alex Arceo, Jeremy's father, says his son lived with him and he couldn't think of a reason why he would voluntarily leave.

"We did not have any arguments," Alex said. "He left his wallet at home, and he's the type of person who brings his wallet wherever he goes, because that's his habit."

The father's assumption was that Jeremy went jogging.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED: TX Equusearch joins authorities and family in search of missing 21-year-old man in the military
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manequusearchRichmondHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EQUUSEARCH
TX Equusearch joins authorities in search of missing 21-year-old man
Burned van found after brother and sister mysteriously vanish
'We want her found' Missing woman's family makes urgent plea
Suspect charged with murder as Houston woman still missing
More equusearch
Top Stories
Houston council set to vote on sex robot brothel ban
Officer charged with DWI had BAC nearly twice the legal limit
Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White combine health systems
Deputies shoot suspect while serving warrant in the Heights
Texas sets new voter registration record
Kanye West tweets about abolishing 13th amendment
Procedure involving balloons and cement may treat back problems, doctors discover
Rain tapering off this afternoon
Show More
High school football player dies after suffering an injury
Aretha Franklin mural vandalized
MD Anderson doctor awarded Nobel Prize
PAINLESS BUT DEADLY: How to check your nails for melanoma
Bikers escort legally blind, bullied teen to school
More News