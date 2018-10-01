*Missing Man Update* Jeremy Arceo has been located deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 1, 2018

The search for a 21-year-old missing man in Richmond has come to a close as authorities announced his body was found Monday.Jeremy Arceo, 21, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25.Deputies say Arceo was last seen at the 16300 block of Mellow Oaks Lane in the Richmond area.Alex Arceo, Jeremy's father, says his son lived with him and he couldn't think of a reason why he would voluntarily leave."We did not have any arguments," Alex said. "He left his wallet at home, and he's the type of person who brings his wallet wherever he goes, because that's his habit."The father's assumption was that Jeremy went jogging.This is an ongoing investigation.