Body found on side of road in east Harris County appears to have 'been there for several days'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found next to a road in east Harris County on Tuesday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to information from the sheriff's office, officials are responding to the 18600 block of Van Road.

Gonzalez didn't say who found the body, only that it appeared the person has been there for several days.

"At this point, it's unknown if the person died due to natural causes or foul play was involved," the sheriff said in his tweet.

The sheriff, along with homicide investigators, are on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.