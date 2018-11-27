ROBESON COUNTY, North Carolina --FBI agents and detectives found a body in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon while "following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar," according to a bureau spokesperson.
The area is where the FBI had previously asked the public for surveillance video to help piece together information about the teen's disappearance.
"The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in a statement.
On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home.
Witnesses said a man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna forced Hania into the vehicle before driving off.
Days later, police located the SUV.
A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.