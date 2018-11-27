BODY FOUND

Body found off road where FBI requested video in search for missing teen Hania Aguilar

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI is highlighting a pair of shoes in the search for a missing Lumberton teen

ROBESON COUNTY, North Carolina --
FBI agents and detectives found a body in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon while "following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar," according to a bureau spokesperson.

The area is where the FBI had previously asked the public for surveillance video to help piece together information about the teen's disappearance.

"The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in a statement.

On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home.

Witnesses said a man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna forced Hania into the vehicle before driving off.

Days later, police located the SUV.

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Hania Aguilarcrimebody foundNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Mother of 3 found dead in abandoned vehicle in SE Houston
Body found near where 49ers fan went missing
Man charged after girlfriend's body found in his car
Missing 2-year-old girl was beaten to death: Documents
More body found
Top Stories
Houston rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside Club Onyx
Stage set for former Pres. Barack Obama's visit to Houston
Lawmaker proposes bill to force yearly Aggies-Longhorns game
MIDAIR MISHAP: Hang glider holds on for dear life
Wienerschnitzel set to open several locations in Houston area
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
Mayor working to reduce gun violence near HISD campuses
Show More
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
Family sends message to Grinch who stole Christmas trees
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
JJ Watt sets date for annual charity classic in 2019
Wake up like Beyonce at new themed hostel
More News