Authorities say a body was found in the water near the San Luis Resort on Sunday in the midst of a search for a man who was lost after a kayak overturned the evening before.A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted the body about noon.Search workers were in the midst of looking for 20-year-old Alan Perez Perreira, who got lost Saturday evening. He and 25-year-old Raul Olivera got underwater when their kayak overturned on the east side of Pirates Beach.Authorities say Olivera was in the water for about 10 minutes before he was pulled to shore at bystanders who performed CPR and called 911.First responders took Olivera to UTMB John Sealy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.It was not yet confirmed if the body found Sunday belongs to Perreira. Authorities are continuing their search along the shore.