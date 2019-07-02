Boater charged with murder after high speed crash on San Jacinto River

The man authorities say was drunk at the time of a high speed boat crash has now been charged with felony murder.

Galan Ruiz and Michelle Huff were injured when the boat hit a bulkhead along the San Jacinto River Sunday evening. Another man was missing immediately following the wreck. A body believed to be his was recovered in the area Tuesday morning.



The accident happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in the 18900 block of Sandridge Court.

ABC13's Mycah Hatfield reports from the San Jacinto River where the crash happened.



According to court records, Ruiz had a blood alcohol content of .093. Witnesses said there were beer cans on the boat and floating in the water after the crash.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Ruiz suffered severe leg injuries and was transported to a hospital via Life Flight. Huff was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, suffering cuts to her head, a broken leg and internal injuries, documents stated.

Investigators credit fast-acting residents with saving the lives of Ruiz and Huff.

