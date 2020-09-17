Blue Bell sentenced to record $17.25M fine over listeria outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Blue Bell Creameries will have to pay $17.25 million as a criminal penalty stemming from their role in a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.The fine and forefeiture amount is the largest-ever criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.The sentencing in U.S. District Court comes after the Brenham, Texas, company pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products. The multi-million dollar fine is consistent with a plea agreement reached with the company back in May.The company's former president and chief executive, Paul Kruse, was. Federal prosecutors accused Kruse of participating in a conspiracy to conceal "potential and/or confirmed listeria contamination in Blue Bell products from certain Blue Bell customers."According to the federal documents, the goal of the conspiracy "was to obtain money from Blue Bell's customers by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises."Other Blue Bell employees are also accused of participating in the conspiracy, according to the court documents.Blue Bell Creameries, one of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., was forced to shut down production for a short time and recalled more than 8 million gallons of ice cream due to the outbreak.In 2016, the state of Texas finalized its penalty agreement of $850,000 with Blue Bell Creameries and allowed them to resume business.Kruse is charged with wire fraud/attempted wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Those charges each hold a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.