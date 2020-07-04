Couple charged for pulling gun on Black mom and her daughter in Michigan

DETROIT, Michigan -- A couple involved in a confrontation with a mother and her daughter outside a Michigan restaurant have been charged with assault.Video taken during the incident shows the couple pulled a gun on Takelia Hill and her daughter.Hill was angry after the woman bumped into her daughter and didn't apologize as they passed each other at the entrance, according to Hill's attorney, Christopher Quinn II.In the video, Hill is seen walking in the parking lot behind the woman's vehicle. That's when the woman points her gun at Hill."This is America. I have never in my life had a gun pulled on me," Hill wrote on Facebook.Quinn called it a racial incident."You know, in today's climate, we're seeing too many times where unarmed black people are having firearms pointed at them," he said.But, Terry Johnson, an attorney specializing in Firearms Law, made a different argument."In this case, it appears that the ladies outside of the van started making this about race. I don't know how bumping into someone and not apologizing, if that in fact happened, is a racial thing," Johnson said.The couple, 32-year-old Jillian Wuestenberg and her husband 42-year-old Eric Westenberg, were both charge with felonious assault, according to prosecutor, Jessica Cooper. The husband was fired from his job at Oakland University following the confrontation.