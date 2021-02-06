ABC13 town hall to explore COVID-19's effects on students of color

Andy Canales, Latinos for Education executive director

Daniel Potter, Houston Education Research Consortium associate director

Elizabeth Alba Santos, Houston ISD Board of Trustees, District 1

Jacque Daughtry, Literacy Now executive director

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even before the pandemic turned the school year upside down, statistics were clear: there are major disparities in performance, testing and access to resources between white and minority students.ABC13, Houston's news leader, is bringing together school officials and education advocates for a town hall Thursday, Feb. 11 (7-8 p.m. CST), exploring the potential consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on a generation of Black and Hispanic students.On average, Black and Hispanic students are roughly two to three years of learning behind white students of the same age, according toEyewitness News anchor Gina Gaston is gathering leaders to reflect on how COVID-19 has widened the educational gap, and the long-term effects that could be felt later in life by our students of color and their families, from lower earnings and poorer health, to even higher rates of incarceration.In fourth grade math before the pandemic, 51 percent of white students scored as being proficient compared to only 26 percent of Hispanic and 19 percent of Black students, according toJust as bleak were the pre-COVID scores on fourth grade reading assessments, where white students scored an average of 232, which is near NAEP proficiency. The average score for Black students was 206 and 209 for Hispanic students, both categorized as performing below NAEP's basic level.Only time will tell how changes between in-person and virtual learning during the pandemic will affect these scores.