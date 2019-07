A look back at bizarre police chases in the Houston area

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 Managing Editor Julie Griffin advised a suspect to pull over during a high-speed chase that ended in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some chase suspects get themselves in bizarre situations before, during or after the pursuit.Friday, the ABC13 newsroom found ourselves in a rare position after a female chase suspect called while authorities were following her. Managing Editor Julie Griffin was able to advise her to pull over and surrender.Here's a look at some of the most memorable police chases in the Houston area:Last year, a high-speed chase turned into a strange, muddy standoff in the Brazos River."I was high," said chase suspect 48-year-old George Chapa.Chapa led police on a chase on March 22, 2016, weaving in and out of the streets along I-10 and I-45 near downtown. His excuse was that he wasn't in his right mind. Luckily, no one was hurt.More recently, SkyEye captured a dramatic chase involving a Houston police K9 officer. When the suspect refused to stop at a red light, officers began following him.He later got out of the vehicle and started running, but he didn't get too far. A dog went after him, latched on to his leg and took him down.There was another chase the next day involving two bank robbery suspects who led officers on a high-speed chase, ending in the Heights.ABC13 obtained cell phone video showing a good Samaritan tackling one of the suspects."Horrible things could have happened," said 19-year-old Jose Mora, who took down the suspect. "I could have lost my family there."