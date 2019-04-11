A look back at bizarre police chases in the Houston area

Friday, the ABC13 newsroom found ourselves in a rare position after a female chase suspect called while authorities were following her. Managing Editor Julie Griffin was able to advise her to pull over and surrender.
Here's a look at some of the most memorable police chases in the Houston area:
Driver in custody after bizarre chase and swim in Brazos River
Last year, a high-speed chase turned into a strange, muddy standoff in the Brazos River.
East Houston police chase suspect says he ran because he was 'high'
"I was high," said chase suspect 48-year-old George Chapa.
Chapa led police on a chase on March 22, 2016, weaving in and out of the streets along I-10 and I-45 near downtown. His excuse was that he wasn't in his right mind. Luckily, no one was hurt.
Dog takes down suspect after police chase in SW Houston
More recently, SkyEye captured a dramatic chase involving a Houston police K9 officer. When the suspect refused to stop at a red light, officers began following him.
He later got out of the vehicle and started running, but he didn't get too far. A dog went after him, latched on to his leg and took him down.
High-speed police chase comes to dramatic end
There was another chase the next day involving two bank robbery suspects who led officers on a high-speed chase, ending in the Heights.
ABC13 obtained cell phone video showing a good Samaritan tackling one of the suspects.
"Horrible things could have happened," said 19-year-old Jose Mora, who took down the suspect. "I could have lost my family there."