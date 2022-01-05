Houston Rockets

Bill Worrell, longtime voice of the Houston Rockets, honored with city proclamation

Bill Worrell, who retired in May 2021 after 40 years of broadcasting with the Rockets, was honored by Mayor Turner at city council
Mayor Turner names Jan. 7 'Bill Worrell Day' in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Longtime Houston sports broadcaster Bill Worrell received a big honor from the city Wednesday morning, celebrating his legendary career.

Worrell, 75, covered the Astros and the Oilers, but he's probably best known for lending his voice to 40 years of broadcasting with the Rockets.

Worrell retired as the Rockets' television play-by-play broadcaster last May following the team's final home game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The University of Houston alum is a Bayou City native whose television career started in 1970 shortly after he graduated.

But his resume boasts a number of high-profile sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby and Indianapolis 500.

On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner presented Worrell with a proclamation that will mark Friday, Jan. 7, Bill Worrell Day. The celebration continues later that night as the Rockets will host Bill Worrell Night at the Toyota Center, where the Rockets take on the Dallas Mavericks.





The first 3,000 fans will receive a Bill Worrell pin, and the evening, which also happens to be Remix Night, will be commemorated with limited-edition signed posters of Worrell designed by Sarah Welch.

