Big Woodrow's building set for demolition Friday after 25 years of serving Houstonians

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 25 years of serving Houstonians, the iconic Big Woodrow's building is set for demolition early Friday morning in the Galleria area after being abandoned for seven years.The former Cajun bar located on the corner of Chimney Rock and Fairdale Lane announced its closure back in 2015 after failing to come to negotiations with the building owner. Now, it will be home to a new project by the new property owners."It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to this beloved establishment, but I am excited to make room for something new in the heart of the Galleria, that we have worked towards for many years," said new property owner Dr. Francis Ajayi.Contractors plan to use a site excavator to tear the building down.As for the new business that plans to take over, Houston is gearing up to usher in a new dining establishment that will focus on community and supporting the city's local food and beer producers.It will be called Destination H. "At Destination H, we plan to offer patrons a unique variety of crafted cocktails and American fare dishes for every appetite. From supporting local farmers, and growers, to liquor producers who cook up spirits right here in Houston, we want to make it known this is the new staple in Texas, doing all things HOUSTON," said Dr. Ajayi.The developers plan to break ground on the new building this summer and plan to finish construction by 2023.