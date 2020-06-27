Food & Drink

New beer inspired by Texas soda Big Red hitting stores in July

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A new beer that's coming out this summer was inspired by an iconic Texas soda.

In San Antonio, a brewing company created the new beer that has Big Red syrup in the recipe.

They're calling the new beer Big Rojo.

The first batch was released to a limited group, but it is set for a full-scale release on July 22.

