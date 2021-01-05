animal news

American Kennel Club welcomes new official dog breed, the Biewer terrier

SAN FRANCISCO -- The American Kennel Club is welcoming a new dog breed to the pack and it is tiny.

It's called the Biewer terrier, developed in Germany in the 1980s.

The club says that the breed is a happy-go-lucky dog with a childlike, even whimsical attitude. They are intelligent, devoted and loyal companions, despite their mischief at times.

It's similar to a Yorkie with a long, flowing coat in a variety of colors hanging close to the ground. They tend to weigh between 4 and 8 pounds.

It is now the 197th recognized breed by the American Kennel Club, which means that this toy dog breed can compete for Best in Show at many U.S. events, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Read more about the Biewer terrier here.

See more stories and videos about animals here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspetwestminster dog showanimalanimal newsdogpet careu.s. & worldanimals
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
Meet all the adorable babies born at the Houston Zoo in 2020
Baby elephant dies suddenly, just before 2nd birthday
Giant 9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake
Cher saves 'world's loneliest elephant' in Pakistan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-day high of COVID-19 hospitalizations triggers rollback
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Jan. 6 explained: How Congress will count Electoral College votes today
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in west Houston
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at car wash
Show More
Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Baytown issues boil water notice due to water main break
Where HISD will distribute food for students in January
Fort Bend Co. deputy constable dies of COVID-19
Amazon's at-home COVID test now available online
More TOP STORIES News