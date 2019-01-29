Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly assaulted a Lyft driver while he was stopped in traffic in New York.Authorities announced 25-year-old Emilio Carpenay surrendered to police on Monday morning.The incident happened Jan. 18. A bicyclist and the for-hire vehicle were both traveling on the same road when the bicyclist started banging on the car window.When the driver turned and got stuck in traffic, police say the attacker used the bicycle lock to smash the front windshield and rear window of the 23-year-old man's car.When the driver stepped out of his car to avoid the shattered glass from the windshield, the suspect struck him in the head and back with the bicycle lock, investigators said.After the driver managed to get away, the man climbed on top of the car, screamed and stomped over the roof and hood before jumping off and fleeing the scene on a black and green bicycle. There were never any words exchanged between the two.Carpenay is charged with assault and criminal mischief.The victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital.