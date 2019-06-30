'She just drove off': Bicyclist says he was hit by car during Critical Mass ride

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A recent Critical Mass bike ride didn't go as planned for one bicyclist.Dustin Wiget claims he was hit by a car near the 4700 block of Washington Avenue Friday, and says the driver never stopped."I hit the brakes as much as I could without losing control, and basically, my body ran into her driver's side door," explained Wiget. "I made eye contact with her and she just flipped me and drove off."In a video captured by a GoPro camera that was mounted on his helmet, a silver 4-door car is seen making a sudden left turn directly in front of Wiget's path.Wiget says he was knocked to the pavement, and claims the driver never stopped.Wiget filed a police report and hopes the woman will be identified."Stay in your lane," said Wiget to the unidentified driver. "You might see Critical Mass as a group of people, but we're individuals in that group of people, and I'm a father of 3 kids and what you did last night jeapordized my life."Wiget is asking anyone with information to contact Houston police.