Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in north Harris County

A bicyclist was involved in a deadly crash in north Harris County.

Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning in north Harris County.

It happened at West Mount Houston eastbound near Ella Boulevard around 5:50 a.m.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators believe the cyclist pulled into a moving lane of traffic and was then hit by a car.

The man, who is believed to be around 30-40 years old, died at the scene. The driver stopped.

SkyEye was over the crash, where a bike ripped in half was lying in the middle of the road.

A black car at the scene has a smashed windshield and a caved in roof.



After the crash, a separate vehicle stopped and was hit by another driver. According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the driver who hit that person fled the scene.



Only one lane of traffic is getting through eastbound on West Mount Houston, while two westbound lanes are open as several emergency vehicles have the road blocked.

Expect heavy delays.

