Caught on camera: Thieves grab high-end bicycles from Pearland shop

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of dollars worth of bicycles were taken under the cover of night from a Pearland shop known for selling and servicing them. The owner hopes surveillance video will lead authorities to the group responsible.

It happened overnight Monday at Pearland Bicycles in the 9300 block of Broadway.

"(Three) lowlifes broke into our bicycle shop tonight here in the Silverlake area of Pearland," owner Daryl Catching said. "Please get the word out to other bike shops for them to take additional security measures."

A total of 19 bicycles were stolen from the shop, which Catching valued to be at least $45,000 worth of merchandise. Some of the bikes stolen belonged to customers who'd brought them in for service, Catching said.

This at least the third major heist from a bicycle shop in the region in the past month.

RELATED: Caught on camera: Thieves grab high-end bikes at Sugar Land, Missouri City shops

Thousands of dollars worth of bicycles were taken in a pair of burglaries in late June from shops in Sugar Land and Missouri City.

The thieves used a crow bar to get into those stores, which is similar to how the Pearland shop was broken into. Despite the similarities seen on the separate videos, it's not known if the burglaries were related.

Each store estimates losing about $50,000 in the overnight grab.

