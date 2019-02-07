Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says the National Enquirer is threatening to publish revealing photographs of him unless his private investigators back off the tabloid.

Bezos detailed the revelations in a Thursday post on Medium.com. He accuses the Enquirer of "extortion and blackmail."

The National Enquirer published a story last month that included lurid texts between Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. Since then, private investigators have been looking into how the Enquirer got the texts.

Bezos says the Enquirer's parent company tried to get him to agree to a deal for the tabloid not to publish the explicit photos.

As part of the deal, Bezos would have to release a public statement that he has "no knowledge or basis" to suggest the tabloid's reporting was politically motivated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldamazonblackmail
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Houston Weather: Winter returns tonight
Robber swipes fried chicken in failed Popeye's heist: police
Man chases teens after seeing them steal his car
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
School bus flips on slick road with 5 on board
Show More
Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting student
Killen's Barbecue partners with Papa John's on new pizza
Hall of Famer and pioneering manager Frank Robinson dies
Witnesses recount moments man was shot in head
Man shot in car with children inside in NW Harris County
More News