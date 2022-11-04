'Beyond King Tut' exhibit gives immersive look at ancient Egypt

'Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,' features 25,000 square feet of images and film, done in partnership with National Geographic. Lauren Glassberg takes a look at the new exhibit.

NEW YORK CITY -- History buffs will be able to get their love of Egyptian pharaohs with the all-new, immersive King Tut exhibit in New York City.

Step into a tent and you can experience ancient Egypt and learn about its famous King Tutankhamun, who was only 9 years old when he ascended the throne.

"We want you to get to know the boy king the best we know how, also take you on his journey after he died into the the mummification process. We're all fascinated by mummies," Mark Lach said.

Lach is the creative producer of 'Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,' which features 25,000 square feet of images and film and reproductions, done in partnership with National Geographic.

"This is academically sound, educationally sound. This is something National Geographic has put their stamp on and we're very proud of that," Lach said.

It's a worthwhile visit right now.

"Tut would have gotten lost in the pages of history if it wasn't for this amazing discovery 100 years ago today, November 4th 1922," Lach said.

That's when a British archeologist discovered Tut's tomb and it was intact, complete with his gold sarcophagus ... even the games he was buried with. It's a larger-than-life replica.

"I've never been to anything like it, I'm kind of obsessed with ancient Egypt, so I love it," visitor Lenin Isabel said.

The key artifacts from Tutankhamun's tomb have only toured the world a couple of times and likely won't anytime soon, so you have to go to Egypt to see them in person.

"This gives us that -- what it would really be like if we were there, so it gives me chills. I just love it," visitor Bruni Warren said.

A story 3,000 years old that now comes to life in a whole new way.