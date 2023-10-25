The 22 best stocking stuffers, including tech products and gifts under $50

There's nothing like checking your stocking come Christmas morning and finding a treat inside. It could be something as dainty as a Christmas ornament or something as high-tech as a pair of wireless earbuds. Below, we've rounded up the best stocking stuffers available now.

30% off Urban Outfitters Fujifilm Flash 400 35mm Camera $18.00

$26.00 Shop Now

Give them the gift of memories with this Fujifilm disposable camera. It comes with 24 exposures of 35mm color analog film, so it's great if they're trying to go on a digital detox but still want to capture moments. Get it now for 30% off.

Amazon Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils $74.99 Shop Now

Colored pencils are a great gift for anyone on your list who likes to draw. This Prismacolor pack comes with 72 colors and has over 50,000 five-star reviews, with many purchasers praising the long-lasting durability of the pencils.

40% off Amazon ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $5.98

$9.99 Shop Now

We all could use a little help cleaning those hard-to-reach spots, and this gel cleaner is a great solution. They'll be able to press the gel into surfaces like their laptop keyboard, car air vent, shelf crevices and more, helping them dust off their items in no time.

Uncommon Goods Crossbody Water Bottle Bag $59.00 Shop Now

We all have a friend who can't leave the house without their water bottle, so why not give them a stylish and convenient way for them to carry it around. This waterproof crossbody comes in four different colors and can hold an up to 32-oz. water bottle, travel coffee cup, flask or wine bottle.

Walmart Better Than Yesterday: The 365 Day Mindfulness Game $9.99 Shop Now

Small but powerful gifts like this are great to help provide inspiration to whom you're buying it for. This mindfulness card game includes 365 daily challenges to help get out of your comfort zone and live more confidently. Give them a gift that will provide them with a year of fun and mentally stimulating activities.

Uncommon Goods Monday/Friday Sock Set $25.00 Shop Now

These cotton socks will light up their week - and their wardrobe. The Monday socks are grey-toned with a frowny face whereas the Friday socks are yellow with a gleeful, happy face.

23% off Walmart Apple AirPods Pro 2 $189.99

$249.00 Shop Now

These popular noise-canceling wireless earbuds will be sure to please any tech lover, thanks to their 30-hour listening time and comfortable fit. They also have quick-charging features and noise-rejecting mics for all those work or personal phone calls.

Amazon The Woobles Beginners Crochet Kit $34.95 Shop Now

Gift them a crochet kit and help them discover a new hobby. You can choose from multiple characters including Kiki the Chick and Andy the Owl. They'll receive all the tools they need, plus a step-by-step instruction video on how to knit their first project.

21% off Amazon Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Balm $8.66

$11.00 Shop Now

Lip Smackers make some of the fondest memories of my childhood and are still some of the best lip balms to keep my lips hydrated. This pack of eight is soda-themed, including flavors based on Root Beer, Fanta, Coke and more.

Uncommon Goods Therapy Dough $15.00 to $20.00 Shop Now

This comforting dough is infused with essential oils to ease tension and promote relaxation. Each colorful putty is handmade and you can choose between four different types.

Sephora Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum Travel Spray $39.00 Shop Now

This heady scent is a great gift for her with notes of vanilla, lavender and wood. They can spray it on their neck, wrists or even their clothing.

7% off Amazon JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker $59.95

$64.95 Shop Now

A portable speaker is a must for any family vacation. The Clip 4 is both waterproof and dust-resistant and packs a 10-hour battery life on a single charge.

Amazon Beautyblender Amethyst Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge $20.00 Shop Now

A must-have in any makeup set, a beauty blender can help blend foundation, blush or contour. Shop it now in over 10 different colors.

13% off Amazon TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Glow & Get It $32.97

$38.00 Shop Now

A great stocking stuffer for any gender, this eye balm can help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness. They can apply it at night or during their morning skincare routine.

Amazon Hallmark The Mandalorian with The Child Funko POP! Ornament $9.93 Shop Now

This adorable Funko Pop! ornament features Mando carrying Grogu in his arms - the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan you know.

Nordstrom Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum $107.00 to $335.00 Shop Now

Le Labo makes some of the most iconic scents on the market and Noir 29 is one of their most famous. It's a subtle bergamot, cedarwood scent with notes of vetiver, musk and tobacco.

46% off Amazon Infinity Cube Sensory Fidget Toy $8.99

$16.95 Shop Now

If they can't keep their hands still, get them this fidget toy that can move in the direction they want through flip-and-fold actions. It's designed to reduce anxiety and stress by keeping their hands busy, according to the brand.

50% off Hill House Home Hill House Home The Pet Toy $10.00

$20.00 Shop Now

If they have a furry friend they love, get them this adorable pet toy from Hill House Home, which is just as beautiful as the dresses they make. It's made from leftover fabrics and is durable, according to the brand.

Amazon Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask $34.00 Shop Now

This weighted mask will be sure to relax tired eyes after a long day. It's breathable, machine washable and blocks light completely, according to the brand.

20% off Amazon LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Shuttle $7.99

$9.99 Shop Now

They can create a mini space shuttle with this Lego set, which comes with 144 pieces and is designed for kids six and up.

Amazon Lizimandu Wine Bottle Stoppers $12.99 Shop Now

These gorgeous wine bottle stoppers are themed after Van Gogh's famous paintings and are easy to insert or remove. They also have a 4.4-star rating from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

20% off Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $19.99

$24.99 Shop Now

A tile mate can help them keep track of their belongings, like keys, backpacks and more. Just use the Tile app to ping your device and find where you last left it.

