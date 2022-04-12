Education

Bellaire High School breaks school records with 13 valedictorians earning the title

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A record breaking 13 students have earned the title of valedictorian, surpassing last year's nine students, and will be honored at the annual scholars recognition ceremony. The ceremony will take place at Delmar Fieldhouse on April 4, 2022 at 6:30 pm.

All of these students earned a 5.0 GPA and HISD Superintendent Millard House II also pointed out that they completed this achievement during the pandemic, which was half of their entire high school experience.
