Man shot after fight with beggar at southeast Houston apartment

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beggar shot a man after he asked for more money when the man's wife offered to give him a few dollars Sunday morning, police said.

The couple was pulling into their apartment complex parking lot on Broadway near Bellfort around 1:40 a.m.

The beggar approached them and asked for money and the woman complied, according to Houston police.

A fight broke out with the woman's husband after he heard the beggar demand more money.

The man in the chest, Houston police said.

Officers arrived to the scene and the man was rushed to hospital to undergo surgery. He is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for the suspect.
