Major home goods retailer throws in the towel on Houston-area store

Now might be a good time to score a deal on bedspreads and bath towels. Going-out-of-business sales are under way at a local Bed Bath & Beyond store and three other stores elsewhere in Texas.Locally, the days are numbered for the location at in Missouri City (5752 State Highway 6). All items are at least 20 percent off (and you don't need one of the retailer's omnipresent 20 percent off coupons), store representatives say.Going-out-of-business sales also are happening at one Bed Bath & Beyond store in Austin (9333 Research Blvd.) and in Fort Worth at 853 NE Mall Blvd. in Hurst and 7616 Denton Hwy. in Watauga.