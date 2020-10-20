store closing

Major home goods retailer throws in the towel on Houston-area store

Now might be a good time to score a deal on bedspreads and bath towels. Going-out-of-business sales are under way at a local Bed Bath & Beyond store and three other stores elsewhere in Texas.

Locally, the days are numbered for the location at in Missouri City (5752 State Highway 6). All items are at least 20 percent off (and you don't need one of the retailer's omnipresent 20 percent off coupons), store representatives say.

Going-out-of-business sales also are happening at one Bed Bath & Beyond store in Austin (9333 Research Blvd.) and in Fort Worth at 853 NE Mall Blvd. in Hurst and 7616 Denton Hwy. in Watauga.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinggoing out of businessstore closingshoppingsalesculturemap
STORE CLOSING
Ruby Tuesday, hit by COVID closures, files for bankruptcy
H&M closing 250 stores across US
Pasadena fun shop closing its doors for good
Houston-area Bed Bath & Beyond among stores closing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant says she's ready to forgive killer
3 dead in 1 week in Houston and killers are still on the loose
Fallen HPD sergeant fondly remembered during memorial
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
Here's how cold it will get tonight where you live
El Paso orders 2-week shutdown over spike in COVID-19 cases
Healthcare workers help rehab patients vote in person
Show More
Girl kicks man who tried to snatch her as she got off school bus
School with more than 40 COVID-19 cases now closing
Woman in labor stops to vote before going to hospital
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
ABC13's virtual job fair has some positions paying $20 an hour
More TOP STORIES News