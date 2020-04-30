Bazookas among weapons found during fraud ring raid at townhome near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are in custody after about two dozen weapons, including bazookas, and two kilos of meth, were found inside a townhome Thursday morning near downtown Houston.Harris County Precinct 5 raided the home on St. Emanuel at Tuam. Deputies said they've been tracking a suspected fraud ring for months at the location after mail was stolen.Authorities said they found 25 to 30 weapons inside, including the bazookas, meth, counterfeit money, and fake IDs.Officials say one of the suspects tried to escape by jumping from one building to another.More arrests in the case are expected.