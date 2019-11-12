Baytown officer shoots hit-and-run and carjacking suspect, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Baytown in which an officer shot at a suspect who tried to rob a gas station and carjack a person in the parking lot.It happened at the intersection of S. Alexander and Briarwood Drive at around 6 p.m.Police say the suspect was driving down Main Street after being involved in multiple hit-and-runs.Lt. Steve Dorris says the suspect ended up at a gas station on S. Alexander and tried to rob the store. The suspect also attempted to carjack one of the hit-and-runs victims in the parking lot and then fled on foot.Officers found the suspect near 7th Street. That's when, Dorris said, an officer approached him and the suspect "displayed a weapon" and shot at the officer one time."Fortunately, our officer is okay," said Dorris. "He's a little shook up as you can imagine, but he's doing just fine."The suspect was sent to Clear Lake Regional hospital where his condition was not immediately disclosed. He was shot in the lower torso.Dorris says the suspect may have been involved in up to four hit and runs.