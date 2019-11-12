Baytown officer shoots hit-and-run and carjacking suspect, police say

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Baytown in which an officer shot at a suspect who tried to rob a gas station and carjack a person in the parking lot.

It happened at the intersection of S. Alexander and Briarwood Drive at around 6 p.m.

Police say the suspect was driving down Main Street after being involved in multiple hit-and-runs.

Lt. Steve Dorris says the suspect ended up at a gas station on S. Alexander and tried to rob the store. The suspect also attempted to carjack one of the hit-and-runs victims in the parking lot and then fled on foot.

Officers found the suspect near 7th Street. That's when, Dorris said, an officer approached him and the suspect "displayed a weapon" and shot at the officer one time.

"Fortunately, our officer is okay," said Dorris. "He's a little shook up as you can imagine, but he's doing just fine."

The suspect was sent to Clear Lake Regional hospital where his condition was not immediately disclosed. He was shot in the lower torso.

Dorris says the suspect may have been involved in up to four hit and runs.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownbaytownofficer involved shootingrobberyinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"Blue Norther" could bring rain/sleet mix to Houston tonight
Map shows where Houston experiences the most flooding
Carlos Correa weds Daniella Rodriguez in courthouse ceremony
Future Mrs. Correa describes her love story with the 'Stros star
Astros' Alvarez unanimously voted AL Rookie of the Year
ABC13 Evening News for November 11, 2019
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Show More
Pearland gives OK for residents to kill 'invasive' ducks
UH football player charged with assault of 60-year-old
Video shows woman allegedly speeding before hitting student
Drivers on the Beltway stop to catch dog who darted into traffic
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News