Veteran Bay City police detective dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A longtime member of the Bay City Police Dept. died Friday in an off-duty motorcycle crash, the police chief announced.

Corporal Armando "Mondo" Galvan was riding in Gonzales County, chief Robert Lister said in a statement.

The crash happened near US 183 and FM 2067 around 15 miles northwest of Yoakum and involved a motorcycle and a car, according to a report from The Gonzales Inquirer. The Texas Dept. of Public Safety was still investigating.

"Please join me in sending our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family as well as the many friends, relatives, and co-workers that shared that special connection with Corporal Galvan," Lister said. "We are truly fortunate that we got the opportunity to work with and alongside our friend "Mondo", he will truly be missed."

Galvan, 47, worked full-time for Bay City since 2001 and was a detective.

He is survived by his wife and six adult children, according to Lister.

