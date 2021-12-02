Battleship Texas open to the public one last time this weekend

The 107-year-old relic of both World Wars is set to pull up its anchors and head to the shipyard right after the New Year.
The battleship is temporarily open Saturday and Sunday.
After decades of patch repairs to stop leaks, and then more recent holes that might have sunk the Texas, the historic battleship is finally going into drydock for proper repairs.
You may remember back in 2019 the battleship experienced a major leak and the future of the ship was in question. The Battleship Texas Foundation (BTF) decided then Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's Galveston shipyard would become the new temporary home for the ship in the new year to undergo a major hull repair.
Anyone wishing to take one last visit can buy tickets on Battleship Texas' website or in person at the ship.