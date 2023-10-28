Officers searching for 'Bath & Body Works Bandit' who allegedly stole $35,000 in merchandise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department says they are looking for a 34-year-old suspect dubbed the "Bath & Body Works Bandit."

According to officers, Michael Ledell Porch stole $35,311 in merch between July and October from two Bath & Body Works locations in northwest Houston.

Officers reported seeing video of multiple incidents where Porch put store merchandise into a personal bag at the 4526 Dacoma St. store and 13740 Northwest Freeway store and exited without paying. In three months, Porch allegedly stole 1,744 items varying in body creams, soaps, colognes, and more.

A warrant has been issued for Porch's arrest.