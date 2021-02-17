barbecue

Central Texas Style BBQ serves Pearland through all conditions

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Central Texas Style BBQ has been in Pearland for more than 50 years, and it's their mission to always be there for their community. Even when times are tough.

"We know people need food," said owner Ruth LeClere. "However we can do it, we do it."

Central Texas bought a generator after Hurricane Ike knocked their power out in 2008. As a result, they've been able to provide food through a variety of natural disasters. They haven't had to close since the current storm left many Texans cold, in the dark, and without water.

"It's a good thing that Central Texas BBQ is open," said customer Harry St. Clair. "Pretty much everything in Pearland is shut down."

LeClere says they've been able to stay open until 5pm most days, selling whatever they've been able to get their hands on.

"We just hustle," she said. "We haven't had a food delivery since last Friday, and my son has gone out and gotten what he can."

The gesture isn't lost on residents of Pearland.

"I'm glad something's open," said Pearland resident Jonathan Turner.

For LeClere and her family, staying open in treacherous conditions is a result of their love of Pearland.

"We just do whatever we have to do," she said. "If we have to work 18 hours to get it done, that's what we do."

Visit CentralBBQ.com for more information on Central Texas Style BBQ.
