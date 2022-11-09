Bar employee saves woman after former criminal holds her at gunpoint in attempted robbery, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint inside a bar in southwest Houston in September.

The Houston Police Department said a man walked up to a woman at a bar in the 5200 block of Almeda at about 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 26.

According to investigators, the suspect placed a gun on her neck, demanded money, and said had just gotten out of prison and taken drugs.

HPD said an employee saw what was going on and intervened. He told the man he would give the suspect money provided he leave.

Authorities say the suspect then took the money from the business and fled in a black or gray sedan.

Officials describe the suspect as a 35-to-40-year-old man with a dark complexion who is possibly from Puerto Rico. Surveillance images released by HPD show he was wearing black and gray shorts and a light gray shirt.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.