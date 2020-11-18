Father and son targeted in SW Houston shootout over catalytic converter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and son in southwest Houston got into a shootout with a man who was trying to steal a catalytic converter off their truck Wednesday morning, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a banquet hall on Bissonnet Street near Wilcrest Drive.

Police say the father and son confronted the thief and shots were later fired.

The adult-aged son was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the leg, but he's expected to survive.

The thief took off but was later caught by police and arrested after a short chase.

The suspect was charged with evading a felony warrant, with further charges regarding the shooting pending.
